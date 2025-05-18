The second major of the golf season is in progress at the PGA Championship and Bryson DeChambeau is still searching for his first major outside of the U.S. Open. For a while during Saturday's third round, it looked like he was going to be right in the mix at the top of the leaderboard heading into Sunday.

Of course, DeChambeau is still good enough to shoot a low round on Sunday and put some pressure on the leaders. However, if he is unable to, he will rue the final three holes of his third round.

Dubbed “The Green Mile,” the last three holes at Quail Hollow are the hardest three on the course. Standing on the 16th tee, DeChambeau was the solo leader of the championship at 8-under par. He then lost his drive on the dogleg right par-4 into the right rough, leaving him with no angle to a back right pin.

“The wind didn’t push it left, which was weird to me, and then you know, what happened, happened,” DeChambeau said of that 16th tee shot, per Joseph Person of The Athletic. “It was just an unfortunate series of events that I can handle. It’s just, it’s golf. Sometimes that happens.”

The two-time major champion failed to get up and down from the left fringe, making a bogey to drop back into a tie or the lead. Then, at the 17th, things went from bad to worse.

DeChambeau didn't quite get enough on his iron shot over the water on the par-3, missing just short and seeing his ball spit back into the lake. He would drop, pitch up onto the green and two-putt for double bogey to drop back to 5-under par.

By the time he walked off the 18th green, he was three shots out of the lead. After an incredible close by Scottie Scheffler, who finished 5-under in his last five holes, DeChambeau found himself six shots off the pace set by the world No. 1.

It will be very hard for anybody to catch Scheffler on Sunday, but especially someone who has as much ground to make up as DeChambeau does. If he does end up falling short of lifting his first Wanamaker Trophy, that final hour on Saturday afternoon will be the reason why.