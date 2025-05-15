When Geno Auriemma captured his 12th national title as the head coach of the UConn Huskies, Azzi Fudd led the way. She, along with No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and freshman phenom Sarah Strong, led the charge in a dominant season for UConn. However, Fudd and her teammates dealt with the stresses that come along with their stardom throughout the season.

Fudd addressed the mental health hurdles she faces in a social media post in partnership with the Kevin Love Fund. The non-profit organization was created by the NBA champion to promote mental health awareness, especially in athletes. Fudd is a supporter of the program and took some time on Tuesday to share her mental health strategies.

“To me, being more than your sport means knowing your worth, knowing that you're not getting all of your identity from basketball, from whatever sport you play,” Fudd said. “Knowing that you can use that platform of your sport to do good, to help others…”

Fudd, Bueckers, and the rest of the UConn women's basketball stars face a tremendous amount of pressure to perform well on the floor. So much attention can be detrimental as the Huskies navigate their way around the high expectations put on them.

The former All-Star's struggles with mental health captured the attention of sports fans when he shared his story in 2018. Since coming forward, the Love committed to giving athletes the resources to do the same and help them.

Fudd is one of many who have taken advantage of the service to speak about their problems and find solutions.

“Talking to someone,” Fudd said when asked about how she maintains her mental health during a long season. “…it's always nice to get that help. It took me a long time to figure that out, but it was my first time doing that this year and I think it helped tremendously.”

Fudd is one of the faces of women's college basketball, and is using her platform to promote Love's organization. Together, their mission is to help athletes across all sports take on their mental health struggles and emerge victorious.