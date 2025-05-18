The Denver Nuggets will be in a pivotal Game 7 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they may be without one of their key players. Aaron Gordon, who suffered a hamstring injury at the end of Game 6, is listed as questionable, but it's highly likely that he won't be available to play, according to ESPN's Sham Charania.

“Denver's Aaron Gordon has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and needs several weeks to recover from the injury, sources tell ESPN. The Nuggets' playoff star has been searching for ways to play in today's Game 7 against Oklahoma City, but it is becoming physically improbable to do so,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the likely absence of Gordon, the Nuggets will face an uphill battle trying to win on the road. His impact is huge to the success of the Nuggets, and he's specifically been key in this series.

“The Nuggets have played 168 zone defense possessions against the Thunder. Aaron Gordon has been on the floor for 136 of them. A pivotal part of the zone indeed,” Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports wrote.

According to Cleaning the Glass, per 100 possessions with Gordon on the court, the Nuggets are +3.2. When he's not on the court, the Nuggets are -26.5.

Gordon has played well on both sides of the ball for the Nuggets and has been key when they need somebody to guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On offense, he has been knocking down 3-pointers at a consistent rate and continues to be key in the dunker spot.

With Gordon possibly not being on the court, other players will now have to step up in his absence. In Game 6, it was Julian Strawther who was the unsung hero for the Nuggets, as he came in and gave the team an offensive boost, finishing with 15 points and shooting 3-for-4 from the 3-point line.