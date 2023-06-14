The Texas Tech football program will be honoring both Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury early in the 2023 college football season. The school announced that the former Texas Tech football coaches will be inducted into its Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor.

Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury will receive the honor on Sept. 29, one day before the Texas Tech football team is scheduled to host Houston. Leach is the winningest Texas Tech football coach in history. A decade after playing for Leach as the Red Raiders' quarterback, Kingsbury was the Texas Tech head coach for six seasons.

Texas Tech will honor Leach less than a year after his death. Leach passed away at 61 years old on Dec. 12 from complications related to a heart condition.

From 2000-2009, Leach led Texas Tech to an 84-43 record. The Red Raiders finished above .500 in all 10 seasons, winning five bowl games along the way. Leach helped revolutionize the way college football was played with his Air Raid offense. Texas Tech had the sport's No. 1 ranked offense in his final season with the school.

Texas Tech fired Leach before the conclusion of the 2009 season. He was accused of mistreating a player who suffered a concussion in practice. The two sides went their separate ways on poor terms. Leach coached Washington State from 2012-2022.

Leach helped develop Kingsbury into one of college football's most prolific passers. After averaging 3,460 yards and 23 touchdown passes in his sophomore and junior seasons, Kingsbury exploded for 5,017 yards, 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a senior in 2002. Kinsburgy set 39 school records, 16 Big 12 records and 17 NCAA FBS records as Texas Tech's quarterback.

Kingsbury returned to Texas Tech as the school's coach from 2013-2018. He posted a 35-39 record before being fired. Kingsbury became the Arizona Cardinals' head coach not long after his termination.