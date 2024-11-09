Texas Tech football has a big game on the schedule Saturday against the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes. Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Red Raiders fans paid tribute to their former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes played for Texas Tech football from 2014 to 2016. In his sophomore season in 2015, he started 13 games and led the Red Raiders to a 7-6 record. He completed 364-of-573 passes for 4,653 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also ran for 456 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2016, he had an even better season statistically. In 12 games, he guided Texas Tech to a 5-7 record. He completed 388-of-591 passes for 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed for 260 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After the 2016 season, Mahomes declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, where the Kansas City Chiefs would select him with the No. 10 overall pick.

Texas Tech football building upon recent success

The Red Raiders have enjoyed winning seasons in the last three years, including three straight bowl wins in that stretch.

Texas Tech football head coach Joey McGuire was excited to go up against Colorado and Deion Sanders.

“I'm excited to see a good friend, Deion,” McGuire said. “I have a lot of connections, like I've told y'all before. I got to coach his oldest son, “Bucky”, Deion Junior. He runs all his social media and does a lot of different things for that university man. He was a special, special football player, just like his other two sons, and so excited to see him. You know, he has done a phenomenal job this year. There's a lot of people that question if he could get that program turned around, and he has, They're bowl eligible, they're 4-1 in conference, and we're sitting at 4-2. So it's a huge game.”

The respect is mutual as Deion paid compliments to McGuire ahead of their contest.

“Tremendous friend of mine,” Sanders said, “Texas Tech. I love him. I love him. Ever since he was at Cedar Hill. You got to understand man, Joey at Cedar Hill at probably an all-ethnic team and area, and he was dominant, won state titles, well respected in the community, well respected amongst his peers. He was like the Grand Poobah or the magna cum laude of the district of coaches.

“He ran everything, man, and when we needed 7-on-7, games, he gave them to us when we couldn't find anybody to play at certain points in time, but he was always upstanding and forthright. Going to the Under Armour All-American games, watching him get after, watching him coach at extreme level, and he sent a plethora, I don't know how many young men that he's responsible for getting and assisting them to get to college from the team that he had at Cedar Hill.”

With 11:05 left to play in the third quarter, Texas Tech holds a 13-10 lead over Colorado.