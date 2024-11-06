ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Colorado was off last week but has won two straight against Cincinnati and Arizona heading into this game. Texas Tech is coming off a massive upset win against Iowa State, setting up this massive game against Colorado. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Colorado-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

Colorado has the talent, and it seems they are finally clicking for the Buffaloes. They won two straight games against Arizona and Cincinnati before their bye week, and this game could give them a massive cushion in the Big 12. They are 6-2 and have a lot of momentum heading into this game, where they can make a statement on the road.

Texas Tech has been a surprise this year. They are 6-3 and shocked Iowa State last week following two straight losses before that. They lost to Baylor and TCU and then pulled off that stunning win. The Red Raiders have the offense to compete with anyone in the conference, but they must rely on their defense to have a chance in this game against the Buffaloes.

Here are the Colorado-Texas Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado-Texas Tech Odds

Colorado: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -164

Texas Tech: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs. Texas

Time: 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 404.5 total yards and then 31.4 points per game. This offense goes as Shedeur Sanders goes. He has 2,591 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 73.3% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part, but Travis Hunter has stood out as the leader and is having a Heisman Trophy-caliber year. He has 757 yards and eight touchdowns on 60 receptions. The running game has been nonexistent, but Isaiah Augustave still leads the way with 271 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries. This offense has a lot of talent, and they have a chance to explode against Texas Tech and their defense.

Colorado's defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 364.6 yards and 22 points per game. They are solid against both the pass and the run but slightly better against the pass. They allow 209.3 yards through the air and 155.4 yards per game on the ground. This game will be a challenge because the Texas Tech offense has looked great and will be the key. This has all the makings of a shootout, so Colorado needs to step up because their defense could be the difference.

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech's offense has been great this season. The offense is averaging 446.9 total yards and then 36.4 points per game. The key for the offense is Behren Morton under center. Morton has 2,300 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a 62% completion percentage. Josh Kelly has been the key player in the receiving corps. He has 736 yards and five touchdowns with 68 receptions. The running game has also been great, thanks to Tahj Brooks. He has 1,047 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 204 carries. This offense has looked great and will be a big issue for Colorado and their defense.

Texas Tech's defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 462.1 yards and 34.4 points per game. They are solid against the run but have the worst pass defense in the Big 12. They allow 307.2 yards through the air and 154.9 yards on the ground. This defense needs to be better against the pass because Shedeur Sanders has been great for Colorado under center. Colorado relies on their pass offense and their receivers. This will be the difference in the game in Lubbock on Saturday and if the Red Raiders can slow them down.

Final Colorado-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

Colorado is the better team in this spot. They should be the team to back, and they will win and cover on the road in this game. Shedeur Sanders is the quarterback to trust in this spot and should have a huge game against the Texas Tech defense. Colorado was also on a bye, while there is sure to be an emotional hangover from Texas Tech after their win against Iowa State last week. It will be a close game and high-scoring, but Colorado should win and cover.

Final Colorado-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Colorado -3.5 (-108)