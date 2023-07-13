Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire paid tribute to Mike Leach with an incredible jacket at Big 12 Media Days.

Joey McGuire's jacket honored former Texas Tech head coach Mike Leach, who unexpectedly passed away in December 2022. The death of former Texas Tech coach Leach was felt by many across all levels of football. Leach coached Texas Tech for ten years from 2000-2009 and also would coach Washington State (2012-2019) and Mississippi State (2020-2022).

McGuire's jacket not only featured the Texas Tech vibrant red, but was lined inside with skulls, bones, and swords, a specific ode to Leach's longtime interest in pirates. Leach owned numerous items of pirate themed merchandise, which he displayed across his office. He often told his players to “swing their swords” before their games and even titled his book, “Swing Your Sword: Leading the Charge in Football and Life,” per Kevin Flaherty of 247 Sports.

Texas Tech Football posted McGuire beaming in the jacket to their official Twitter page.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wearing this jacket and continuing to honor Leach will only earn McGuire more popularity points as he enters his second season as head coach for the Red Raiders. McGuire is already off to a good start as head coach, leading the Red Raiders to an 8-5 record, the team's first winning record since 2009.

Texas Tech will also be honoring Mike Leach later in 2023 on September 29 by inducting him to the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor. Leach, who is the winningest coach in Red Raiders history, will be inducted alongside his former quarterback and fellow former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.