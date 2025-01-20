ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Texas Tech has been playing well and is on a roll entering this game, while Cincinnati has struggled more recently but has picked up a few wins. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas Tech-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

Texas Tech is 13-4 with notable wins against Utah, BYU, Kansas State, and Arizona. They also have losses against Saint Joseph's, Texas A&M, UCF, and Iowa State. JT Toppin has been the best player for a balanced Red Raiders team this season. They are coming off a big win against Arizona at home and can keep their momentum in the Big 12 going with a big win against the Bearcats on the road.

Cincinnati is 12-5 this season, with notable wins against Georgia Tech, Xavier, Dayton, Colorado, and Arizona State. They also have big losses against Villanova, Kansas State, Arizona, Baylor, and Kansas. Simas Luckosius and Dan Skillings Jr. lead the Bearcats in the backcourt on offense. The Bearcats have had a bumpy season but can get a big win in this game against Texas Tech at home.

Here are the Texas Tech-Cincinnati College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Cincinnati Odds

Texas Tech: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -115

Cincinnati: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech's offense has been great this season and one of the best in the Big 12. They score 83.1 points per game, have a 49.6% field goal percentage, and a 38.9% three-point shooting percentage. Three Red Raiders are averaging over double digits in scoring, with JT Toppin leading the team with 16.6 points per game.

Elijah Hawkins has also been a huge key player in the Red Raiders' ball movement, leading the team with 6.3 assists per game. This offense has exploded this year and is among the best in the Big 12 conference. The Red Raiders will face a big challenge in this game against the Bearcats, especially given how elite they have played on defense. This matchup is the biggest key in this game.

Texas Tech's defense has been solid this year as a unit in the Big 12. They allow 65.4 points per game, 40.7% from the field, and 32.3% from behind the arc. Toppin has been dominant down low, leading the team in rebounds and blocks with 9.2 and 1.4 per game, respectively.

Then, with the Red Raiders' on-ball defense, three players are averaging at least one steal, and Hawkins leads the team with 1.7 per game. This defense has a great matchup against a Bearcats offense that has been bad most of the year. Even on the road, this defense should show up and play well against Cincinnati, making this a slugfest.

Cincinnati has had an awful year on offense to start. They score 72.4 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.2%, and a three-point percentage of 32.8%. Four Bearcats are averaging over double digits this season, with Simas Lukosius and Dan Skillings Jr. tied for the team lead, scoring 12.4 points per game.

Jizzle James has also been a key player in this offense, leading the team in assists with 4.2 per game. This offense started strong initially but has fallen off a cliff to the point where it has been a struggle. This is a bad matchup against a defense as good as the Red Raiders have been. This has the makings of a big blowout for the Red Raiders against this offense.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati's defense has been a huge strength. They allow 60.6 points per game, 38.8% from the field, and 26.9% from behind the arc. KenPom also rates the Bearcats' defense as the seventh-best in college basketball, with a rating of 91.7.

Down low, Dillon Mitchell and Aziz Bandaogo average at least six rebounds per game, with Mitchell leading the team with 6.8. Bandaogo leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game, and then Mitchell leads with 1.6 steals per game.

This defense is the Bearcats' biggest strength this season, which is exactly why the Bearcats can compete in this matchup. The Bearcats can slow down the Red Raiders at home in this game.

Final Texas Tech-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech has the offense, while Cincinnati has the defense. Cincinnati should keep things close and covered in this matchup by making this game a slugfest, which helps that the game is at home. The Red Raiders are also coming off a big win against Arizona, and in college basketball, it's hard to maintain that. Expect Cincinnati to keep things close and cover at home, even if the Red Raiders still win.

Final Texas Tech-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati +1.5 (-118)