Texas Tech is trying to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Baylor last week, and TCU will attempt to recover from their homefield issues. TCU is 1-2 at home this season, while Texas Tech is 1-1 on the road. These teams battle every season, and Texas Tech finally won last season. TCU had won five of the past six games before that game and covered three straight. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas Tech-TCU prediction and pick.

Texas Tech had been in good form until their game with Baylor last week. The Red Raiders were 5-1, with their only blemish being a 37-16 loss to Washington State. Abilene Christian scored 51 points against Texas Tech in the season opener, which is a sneak peek of some of their defensive issues this season. Texas Tech hasn't allowed less than 20 points yet this season, with their two losses coming when their defense couldn't get a stop. It reached a new low last week when Baylor scored 59 points.

TCU's offense hasn't been good over the past two games, but its defense came through last week. Two games ago, TCU lost 30-19 to Houston but defeated Utah 13-7 last week. TCU was 3.5-point underdogs to Utah last week, but Utah's offense couldn't get going. TCU allowed just 267 yards total. The Horned Frogs have lost three of their past five games and sit eighth in the Big 12.

Here are the Texas Tech-TCU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-TCU Odds

Texas Tech: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +172

TCU: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. TCU

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech has been trying to outscore its defensive problems. It ranks 18th with 38.7 points per game, which is the only way it is 5-2 with its defensive issues. Texas Tech could score plenty of points in this game, as TCU ranks 93rd with 27.4 points allowed.

Texas Tech could show that TCU's passing defense numbers are skewed. They are currently the 11th-best pass defense. Texas Tech is 20th in passing yards, averaging 292.4 per game. The Red Raiders average 167.3 rushing yards, while TCU allows 164.1.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread/Win

TCU will neglect the running game, as it is 118th in the country with only 30 attempts per game. This will be a good strategy against Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders are terrible at defending the aerial attack. TCU is fifth in FBS with 331.4 passing yards per game and 24th in completion percentage. Texas Tech ranks 133rd, allowing 303.1 passing yards.

TCU averages 32.1 points per game, 42nd in the country. Texas Tech has one of the worst defenses, ranking 125th with 36.1 points allowed per game.

Final Texas Tech-TCU Prediction & Pick

The total would have to be much higher to avoid taking over in this game. The Big 12 doesn't have as much high-octane offense as we remember in the past, but this matchup could be a throwback to the brand of football we know and love. Texas Tech and TCU are two of the worst defenses in the nation, while their offenses can take the top off of opposing defenses with their aerial attacks. Take these teams to score 30+ points each and smash the total in a high-scoring shootout.

Final Texas Tech-TCU Prediction & Pick: Over 66.5 (-110)