We've got the Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Results according to College Football 25. The College Football playoffs enters its second round next week, and Texas will face ASU in the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Longhorns defeated Clemson 38-24 last week, while Arizona State enjoyed a bye week. However, only one team can advance to the Cotton Bowl. So, who's it going to be?

Texas Longhorns vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils results according to College Football 25

According to College Football 25, Texas will defeat Arizona State 36-8 and advance to the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals. At first, both teams looked sluggish, but Texas dominated halfway through the second quarter. The Team scored 36 unanswered points in the final three quarters to decimate ASU and advance to the next round.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #5 TEX 0 14 15 7 36 #4 ASU 2 3 0 3 8

The Longhorns' offense struggled for most of the first half. After ASU failed to convert on a 4th & goal situation, they got points anyway when they forced a safety. Furthermore the Sun Devils tacked on a field goal to make it 5-0.

But Longhorns' QB Quinn Ewers had no trouble throwing the ball near the end of the first half. He threw two touchdown passes of 25+ yards in the final two minutes, helping Texas take the lead.

The offense continued to soar in the second half with two more touchdown passes from Ewers. The team even converted a two-point conversion to make it 29-5 at the end of the third. Texas put the final nail in the coffin with a 6 Yd touchdown run from Quintrevion Wisner.

ASU finally put some points up on the board in garbage time. However, they failed to score a touchdown all day as they watch Texas advance to the Cotton Bowl. With the win, the Longhorns will face either the Ohio State Buckeyes or Oregon Ducks. Either team poses a serious threat to Texas' playoff run.

The biggest issue for the Sun Devils was the lack of a run game. Cam Skattebo earned a measly 18 rushing yards on 14 attempts. ASU had to abandon the run game late in the game in a last-ditch effort to come back. Furthermore, their defense failed to make the stops they were early on.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

ASU – Team Safety, 0:58 (ASU 2-0)

Second Quarter:

ASU – Ian Hershey, 44 Yd FG, 10:15 (ASU 5-0)

TEX – Isaiah Bond 28 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick), 3:54 (TEX 7-5)

TEX – Matthew Golden 26 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick), 1:55 (TEX 14-5)

Third Quarter:

TEX – Amari Niblack 21 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers. Gunnar Helm (2-Point Conversion), 10:11 (TEX 22-5)

TEX – Jaydon Blue 16 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick), 5:14 (TEX 29-5)

Fourth Quarter:

TEX – Quintrevion Wisner, 6 Yd run (Bert Auburn kick), 5:42 (TEX 36-5)

ASU – Ian Hershey, 41 Yd FG, 1:49 (TEX 36-8)

Overall, that wraps up our Texas vs. Arizona State Results according to College Football 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: Despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Furthermore, it also seems to make these games play on Freshman, which isn't our intention. Nevertheless, we're still looking to improve our sims. These include, but are not limited to:

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.