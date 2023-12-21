Rori Harmon reaches a historic 500 assists in the Texas Longhorns' massive 104-51 win over UTRGV.

In a decisive game on Wednesday night, the fifth-ranked Texas women's basketball team achieved a significant 104-51 win against UT Rio Grande Valley. The spotlight was on Rori Harmon, who not only scored 12 points but also marked a milestone by becoming the fastest Texas player to accumulate 500 assists.

The Longhorns showcased a balanced attack, with all 12 players scoring and seven of them hitting double figures. Harmon, along with Shaylee Gonzales, Aaliyah Moore and DeYona Gasta, each contributed 12 points. This team effort was pivotal in their dominant performance.

The game had a special significance as it served as a rematch for UTRGV, which had previously faced Texas on short notice during a COVID-affected season. This context added to the atmosphere, witnessed by a record crowd of 6,591 spectators – the largest ever for a women's basketball game in the Rio Grande Valley and just shy of the men's record, as reported by Fox 34.

Texas's statistical dominance was evident beyond scoring. They were impressive from beyond the arc, making 11 of 16 three-point attempts and shooting 55% overall. Their free-throw accuracy was also notable, with 15 of 17 attempts made. The Longhorns outrebounded UTRGV 49-21 and capitalized on turnovers, scoring 35 points off UTRGV's 20 turnovers.

Harmon's performance stood out as she provided eight assists in the game, bringing her total to 501 in just 79 games. Moore was also notable with nine rebounds. For UTRGV, Iyana Dorsey led with 19 points, supported by Charlotte O'Keefe and Kade Jackerott, who scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

UTRGV struggled with their shooting, managing only a 29% success rate overall and 6 of 24 from three-point range. Texas set the tone early, leading 26-11 after the first quarter and extending their lead to 55-24 by halftime. This game marked Texas's fourth time scoring over 100 points this season, excluding their 124-point exhibition game.

Looking ahead, Texas prepares to host Jackson State next Wednesday before starting Big 12 Conference play.