Josh Naylor is being a good sport despite the rain of boos and jeers from New York Yankees fans he received at Yankee Stadium during Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series. Naylor must have seen that coming after he rocked the baby around the bases in Game 4 of the series when he hit a home run off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Nevertheless, Josh Naylor is taking the treatment he got from Yankees fans in stride.

“That was so sick. That was honestly like a dream come true as a kid,” Josh Naylor said after the game, per Coley Harvey of ESPN. “Playing in an environment like this where they’ve got diehard fans, it’s cool … The fact I got that going thru the whole stadium, that was sick”

At the end of the day, Naylor savored the rare experience of playing a playoff game, let alone an entire series, at Yankee Stadium.

Josh Naylor was a key part of the Guardians’ 2022 MLB season, thanks to the power he provided the team. In the regular season, he hit .256 and was second on the team with 20 home runs to go with 79 RBI and 38 walks. Unfortunately for him and the Guardians, he was only able to hit .194 in the 2022 MLB playoffs, with his only highlight coming in the form of the aforementioned home run in Game 4 against the Yankees.

Naylor and the Guardians could have a salary arbitration in the offseason, with Spotrac estimating his next contract in such a scenario to be around $3.6 million in 2023.