Things got out of hand in the latest matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays, where Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Jose Ramirez were forced to leave the game after being hit by pitches. Ramirez was hit in the right forearm by the first pitch of the fourth inning by Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman.

Ramirez stayed in the game to run the bases, as he was able to steal second base. When it was time for the top of the fifth, Ramirez was not on the field.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt recently shared an update on Ramirez, and he doesn't sound like he'll be playing in their next game.

“He's probably not going to be able to play tonight,” Vogt said. “Thankfully, the X-rays were negative, and we're hoping it's not going to be too long. Jose won't start today; he might be available off the bench late in the game, but we have to be careful. They got him in the forearm, and thankfully, no breaks, but he probably is going to need another day.”

At the top of the third inning, Guerrero was hit on the right forearm with a fastball from Guardians starter Tanner Bibee. He grimaced in pain after the hit but walked to first base. That was the second time in the past two games that he had been hit by a pitch.

Like Ramirez, Guerrero stayed in the game and ran the bases, and he also played defense in the bottom of the inning. When it was time for the Blue Jays to take the field in the bottom of the fourth, he was removed due to injury.

Though Ramirez and Guerrero both suffered injuries, they don't seem to be that serious, and their X-rays both came back negative. Hopefully, both players are able to return to their respective teams sooner rather than later.