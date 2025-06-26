The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Cleveland Guardians 6-0 in the regular season series finale. Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman spun a gem against the Guardians, but fans on both sides are worried. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit by Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee and left the game. One inning later, Gausman hit Jose Ramirez.

Both perennial All-Star candidates left the game and did not return. A pitch hit both players in the right forearm, a scary injury for any baseball player. Guerrero Jr. and Ramirez got MRIs that thankfully came back negative, according to MLB.com writer Henry Palatella. Their teams will exercise caution when it comes to their recovery.

After the drama between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres last week, fans wonder if Ramirez's HBP was revenge for Guerrero Jr.. Both John Schneider and Stephen Vogt had words for the umpires after each play.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt had some words for John Schneider between innings 🍿 https://t.co/HDcx5h4wKv pic.twitter.com/ePOgyB5Zg3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

A stint on the IL for either Guerrero Jr. or Ramirez would be a tough blow for their team, especially after Max Scherzer returned to Toronto's rotation. Both the Blue Jays and the Guardians are near the front of the American League Wild Card race. Each infielder is also on track to represent their team in the 2025 All-Star Game.

Gausman appeared apologetic after hitting Ramirez, but Vogt and Cleveland did not buy it. For a game that did not involve two teams in the same division, Thursday's clash was a chippy one. Even though the Guardians showed fight as they defended their star, they failed to score against Gausman and the Blue Jays.

For two teams trying to make up ground in their division, each game is crucial. Both squads are 5-5 over their last ten games, leaving the door open for teams like the Los Angeles Angeles and Texas Rangers to surpass them in the AL standings.

Both Ramirez and Guerrero Jr. scared their respective fanbases when they left Thursday's game. Toronto and Cleveland will monitor their stars' health closely moving forward.

Each player is too important to his team to come back earlier than absolutely necessary. If they end up needing a stint on the IL, their managers will have their work cut out for them.