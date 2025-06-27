Teams seeking bullpen help ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline should not count on the Cleveland Guardians providing any help. MLB Network insider, Jon Morosi, recently said that the Guardians are not likely to deal closer Emmanuel Clase.

“I would say right now, the odds are still against a Clase trade this year at the deadline,” Morosi said.

Clase has enjoyed a productive 2025 season in Cleveland thus far. Through 34.2 innings, the three-time All-Star has earned 18 saves and posted a 3.38 ERA. The 27-year-old also holds a 1.84 career ERA.

Morosi also pointed out that this resurgence has come after a particularly challenging Postseason last fall. Clase surrendered eight runs in eight innings of work, and was not at his best.

Importantly, the Rio San Juan native did not struggle during the 2022 Postseason. He did not allow a run in his six innings. He also only permitted two walks and one hit.

Article Continues Below

Despite a rocky 2024 Postseason, his overall track record, recent play, and contract situation all make Clase an extremely attractive trade deadline target.

“The other reason why his value is all the way back is he is under control for three years,” Morosi said. “Three, after this one, including some very affordable club options, for one of the most dynamic relief pitchers in Major League Baseball.”

The Guardians are only a half game back of the final American League Wild Card spot. But, presently, all but two teams are within seven games of a playoff spot.

It is not known if Cleveland would be willing to trade Clase given they are still a competitive club in an American League that is wide open. General manager Mike Chernoff might be under the impression that the club is one or two additions away from being a threat.

The Guardians could stand to improve their lineup. They are below average in terms of both OPS and home runs.

Cleveland could be active as either buyers or sellers before the deadline but early indications point to them keeping Clase.