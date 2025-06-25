The Cleveland Guardians made the American League Championship Series just last season. They were hoping to do the same this year, but they are currently on the outside looking in. As it stands, Cleveland is one game over .500 heading into Wednesday, and they sit 9.5 games back in the American League Central. The good news is the Guardians are just 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race, so there is plenty of time for them to make up that ground.

The MLB trade deadline is approaching quickly, and the Guardians are still in the playoff race. That means Cleveland has some decisions to make. Do they want to waste the season, and trade away some of their better players and build for a better future, or should they go win-now mode?

There has been some trade speculation regarding the Guardians being sellers, but they do not have to be. Below are two players the Guardians should trade for heading into the MLB trade deadline.

Guardians team needs

The Guardians are struggling in a few areas of the game. To put it simply, though, Cleveland can use any impact player they can get. At the moment, Jose Ramirez is having a MVP-type season, while Steven Kwan is hitting the way he has shown in the past. Other than those two, the Guardians could use a few more impact bats, and a few good pitchers.

As a team, Cleveland is slashing .230/.301/.372, and they have scored the sixth-fewest runs in the MLB. They are relying heavily on their pitching staff, and that is a big reason why the team is just one game over .500. Adding an impact bat would go a long way towards putting the Guardians in a position to make the ALCS once again.

On the mound, the Guardians are 15th in ERA, and 23rd in WHIP. Their pitching staff has not been great this year, but it is still a little bit better than what the hitters are doing. If the Guardians can find a way to add a solid pitcher, they will be significantly better.

The Guardians should bring Josh Naylor back to Cleveland

The Diamondbacks might not be keen on selling at the deadline. However, it could work out in their favor, especially if they want to be good in the near future. Trading Josh Naylor would help the team bring in a few high-level prospects that could make a difference in the next few years.

On the season, Josh Naylor is slashing .303/.358/.467 with nine home runs, 51 RBI, and 87 total hits in 75 games played. He has been one of the most consistent hitters in the MLB this year, and that is exactly what the Guardians are looking for.

Trading for Naylor would not be cheap, though. Because of his value, it would cost a few prospects that the Guardians might not be willing to give up. However, if Cleveland wants to make the postseason once again, trading for Naylor would be the way to do that.

Sandy Alcantara would make a difference in the rotation

Sandy Alcantara is struggling this year. He has an ERA north of 6.00, and he is just 4-8. However, he has been a lot better in June. The right hander has a 2.74 in his last four starts, and he has been pitching significantly better. With Alcantara at the center of trade rumors, this is great news for the Marlins as they can now force teams to give up a lot.

The Guardians would be smart to take that chance. On the season, starting pitchers for the Guardians are 15th in ERA, and 24th in WHIP. Cleveland's starters have not pitched great this season, so adding an arm like Alcantara would help them make that playoff push.

With the right-hander starting to pitch better, it will not be easy to out-bid other teams. However, with a few years of club control left with Sandy Alcantara, it could be a great investment.