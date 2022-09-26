‘That’s on you’: Kevin Durant’s strong message to doubters of commitment to Nets after pulling trade request

The Brooklyn Nets media day has offered fans their first glimpse at the team in the aftermath of their wild 2022 offseason. Through trade requests, demands for people to be fired, and a high-profile standoff, the Nets will head into the 2022-23 season as one of the top championship contenders in the entire NBA yet again. A big reason for that is because of the return of Kevin Durant.

After rescinding his trade request off of the Nets, Durant decided against holding out for the upcoming season, and will stick around in Brooklyn for at least one more season. Many have questioned whether Durant will be committed to winning with the Nets after he clearly was looking to force his way off the team this offseason, but he made sure to deliver a strong message to people who may be questioning him and his commitment to the Nets heading into the season.

KD on whether he can guarantee he won't request trade again: "I'm committed to moving forward with this team. If they (fans) got doubts, I can't control that. That's on you." — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) September 26, 2022

This is a pretty clear message from Durant that will help ease the minds of Nets fans with the season on the horizon. Just because he wanted to get himself out of Brooklyn this offseason doesn’t mean he won’t be committed to his team now that he’s decided to stay put and suit up this season. If Durant is playing basketball, it’s clear he’s going to do whatever it takes to win.

Considering the Nets managed to reinforce their rotation around Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons despite their offseason drama, it seems likely that this team will be among the best in the league. Durant doesn’t outright say he won’t request a trade again, but it doesn’t seem like it’s on his mind heading into the season. With Kevin Durant back onboard, the Nets title aspirations from the past few seasons are back like they never left.