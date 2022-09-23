Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is running it back for 2022-23.

Iguodala made a special announcement Friday alongside Point Forward co-host Evan Turner that he will be back with the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Iguodala and Turner will also continue their show throughout the upcoming campaign.

Here it is straight from the man himself:

The big decision, straight from the source. Andre and @thekidet break down what went into the call that Iguodala wrestled with all summer. Special Pod: https://t.co/VbuT7poHQn pic.twitter.com/18w4Iqrpkr — Point Forward (@pointforward) September 23, 2022

Andre Iguodala hinted that this season will be it for him as the Warriors try to repeat as NBA champs. The 38-year-old will be taking Golden State’s 14th roster spot.

The Warriors had been hopeful all summer that Iguodala would indeed return for one last ride, and there was optimism leading up to this decision. While the veteran doesn’t offer all that much on the court anymore because of injury issues and a natural decline in play, his leadership in the locker room is invaluable. He’s basically another coach for Golden State, and his high basketball IQ still shows up when he does take the floor.

Last season, Iguodala appeared in just 31 regular-season games, averaging 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. He barely played during the Warriors’ run to the 2022 NBA title, appearing in just seven games and only getting 8.7 minutes per contest.

Again, Iguodala’s on-court production is basically irrelevant at this point, though he can still make an impact from time to time. Similar to Udonis Haslem, it’s his locker room presence and overall leadership that’s important now. Golden State hopes to use that in a quest to win a fifth championship with this core.