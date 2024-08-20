Lucasfilm and Disney+ will not go forward with Star Wars: The Acolyte Season 2.

Deadline reports that Lucasfilm is not going to produce a second season of the Disney+ series. This is just weeks after the first series finished its run.

While The Acolyte was received fairly well by critics, Deadline notes that the Star Wars fanbase largely rejected it. Viewership over the course of the series dwindled. In Deadline's report, they said that the two-episode premiere on June 4 garnered 4.8 million views.

This was the biggest series premiere on Disney+ in 2024. After five days on the streaming service, those episodes got up to 11.1 million views. In its second weekend, The Acolyte topped its No. 7 ranking on the Nielsen Top 10 originals chart before climbing one spot higher the following week.

The third episode dropped out of the Top 10 chart. However, it climbed back into the Top 10, taking the tenth spot during its finale week. It had a reported 335 million minutes streamed, a low for a Star Wars series finale.

What is The Acolyte?

Star Wars: The Acolyte is a series created by Lesly Headland for Disney+. Headland is best known for co-creating Russian Doll along with Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler.

She made her feature film debut with Bachelorette in 2012. A couple of years later, she wrote the script for About Last Night, which starred Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy, and Regina Hall. In 2015, she directed her second film titled Sleeping with Other People.

The Acolyte is set at the end of the High Republic era — which is about a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. It follows a Jedi Master who is investigating a series of crimes. The series takes several twists and turns throughout.

Amandla Stenberg stars in the series in dual roles as Osha and Mae Aniseya, twin sisters separated at birth. Lee Jung-jae, Charlie Barnett, Dafne Keen, Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Carrie-Anne Moss also star in The Acolyte.

What is next for Star Wars?

While The Acolyte is not getting a Season 2, fellow Star Wars series Andor will be getting one. The first season premiered on September 21, 2022, and fans have been awaiting the second. The Mandalorian has also received three seasons so far on Disney+. A fourth is likely on the way.

But the future of Star Wars may be on the big screen. The Mandalorian is getting a feature film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, after spending years on the small screen. That movie will be released on May 22, 2026, with Jon Favreau returning to direct.

Additionally, Daisy Ridley will make her return as Rey Skywalker in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars movie. This marks her first appearance as the character since 2019's Rise of Skywalker.

Movies from James Mangold and Dave Filoni are also coming down the pipe. Mangold is best known for directing films like Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Ford v Ferrari, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Filoni gained fame for his part in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He subsequently created the follow-up series Rebels.