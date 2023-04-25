Anyone dying to know what the cast of the groundbreaking film The Full Monty looks like when they bear all now — a quarter-century later — may be in for a treat. Disney+ just revealed first look images of the new original sequel series, The Full Monty, that’s due out on FX/Hulu in June.

The 8-episode series will pick up twenty-five years after the original hit British comedy-drama, according to a statement put out by Disney+ UK. The show will feature the original cast “as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors.” The statement further notes that “the comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.”

The original film’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy is back as writer, creator and executive producer of the series, along with fellow writer, creator and executive producer Alice Nutter. Uberto Pasolini is also coming back as executive producer.

Among the lead cast returning are Robert Carlyle as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan, Tom Wilkinson as Gerald, and newcomer Talitha Wing, playing Gaz’s teenage daughter, Destiny.

Beaufoy said, “It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, 7 Prime Ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives.”

Nutter added, “Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in.”

For the record, there are no spoilers in these first look photos — to find out whether The Full Monty series lives up to the promise of its name this time around, you’ll have to wait for the show to premiere.