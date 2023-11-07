FX's The Bear has been renewed for season 3. The Emmy nominated show is currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

FX acclaimed series The Bear has been renewed for a third season, Variety reported.

FX Entertainment Nick Grad said, “‘The Bear,' which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon.”

“We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of ‘The Bear,'” he continued.

The Bear follows the story of award-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (White), who returns to manage his late brother's flailing sandwich shop, The Beef, in Chicago.

His brother's best friend and The Beef de facto manager, Richie (Moss-Bachrach) initially resists Carmy's attempts to modernize the restaurant. He hires Sydney (Edebiri), a talented chef hired to work as a sous chef, to try to help him with improvements and the recalcitrant staff.

The show's first season, which premiered in June 2022, became a surprise hit for the network. It has 13 pending Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Comedy Actor for White and Outstanding Supporting Comedy Actor for Moss-Bachrach and Actress for Edebiri.

Guest stars Jon Bernthal (Michael Berzatto) and Oliver Platt (Cicero) also picked up nominations for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. The show's creator, Christopher Storer, was nominated in two categories, Outstanding Directing and Writing for a Comedy Series.

Its second season premiered in June 2023 which also received wide acclaim.

The Bear is currently streaming in the U.S. on Hulu. Internationally, it is available on Disney+.