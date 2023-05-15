The television series The Bear garnered attention for its intense themes surrounding the culture of working in a restaurant. It’s reflective of real life with comedic parts balancing the not so funny parts. Set in Chicago, Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmen “Carmy” after he inherits a restaurant following his brother’s premature death. A world renowned chef, Carmy takes on the role and attempts to save the restaurant from its extensive debts.

The first season concluded with Carmy cracking open an old can of tomato sauce finding large amounts of cash stashed in each jar. With its new found funds, Carmy hung a sign on the door announcing the closure of “The Beef,” the name leftover from his late brother’s time as owner. Instead, “The Bear” was coming soon.

With the massive cliffhanger, fans of the show immediately began wondering when the next season of the show would premiere. Worry no more, the show will release exclusively on Hulu June 22. But now there’s more. The first trailer for The Bear season 2 dropped today.

The trailer opens with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Carmy’s sister Sugar (Abby Elliot), and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) asking for a loan from Oliver Platt’s character. There’s tense music throughout the trailer, reflecting the stakes of the business venture. The three of them come to find that it will take six months to open the new restaurant, if they’re lucky.

From there, the restaurant staff gives the place a “face lift” according to Carmy. In their continued venture to improve the restaurant, they send chefs Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) and Tina (Liza Colon-Zayas) to culinary school. They also have a hilarious montage of Sydney hiring new people and the struggle to find someone good enough to fill the role. There’s also a sneak peak of the return of someone from Carmy’s elusive past.

You can stream The Bear season 2 on June 22 on Hulu.