The “last” song from the Beatles is incoming and the band's social media teams seem to be teasing it.

A mysterious cassette

In a new social media post, the Beatles pages posted a picture of a mixtape. The mixtape is blurred out in the bottom right, and the rest is left blank. A link was in the caption, which leads to the Beatles' homepage. If you follow the link, a space for entering your email is shown. This will likely keep you up-to-date with any updates regarding the song. Perhaps the song is closer than expected and can drop any day now.

Paul McCartney has spoken about the track. He revealed that AI was used to “extricate” the late John Lennon's voice from a demo tape. While he didn't give a release date, McCartney did say that it will “be released this year.” With only two full calendar months to go in 2023, it's now or never.

The Beatles are one of the most iconic rock bands ever. They didn't make it as long as the Rolling Stones, but they made more of an impact in their decade together. Consisting of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the Fab Four made countless legendary tracks.

Despite the band being broken up for over half a century, the Beatles live on. Numerous remastered releases of their albums have come out. Disney+ also enlisted Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson to clean up the Let It Be sessions. In turn, The Beatles: Get Back was released in 2021. The series followed 21 days of the Beatles in the studio across nearly eight hours.