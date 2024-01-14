While The Beekeeper has drawn more mixed reviews from critics, the action film is proving to be a hit with audiences.

Jason Statham and director David Ayer set 2024 off to a more explosive start with the release of the new action film The Beekeeper, looking to jump in during a typically quieter time at movie theaters. It appears to have paid off with audiences for the director as the new film has set a new personal record for Ayer on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Beekeeper has proven to be a hit with audiences as the Statham-led action film is sitting at a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes for its opening weekend. The high audience score is a new personal best for Ayer, according to CBR, with his next-highest audience score being an 86% for the Jake Gyllenhaal-led 2012 cop film, End of Watch.

While The Beekeeper's critic score isn't nearly as high, the film has still received fairly positive reviews and is sitting at a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Beekeeper stars Jason Statham as Adam Clay, a seemingly unassuming beekeeper who sets out on a path of vengeance against the people who scammed a close friend out of her life-savings and drove her to suicide. However, the situation is complicated when its revealed Clay is a former operative for a mysterious clandestine organization known as The Beekeepers.

Ayer previously spoke about his experience on the film and working with Statham, saying the longtime action star “schooled” the director on set. Ayer added Statham's knowledge of the action genre proved invaluable when putting The Beekeeper together, from knowledge of recent releases to the actor's own filmography, and he feels like a more confident action director going forward.

The Beekeeper is currently in theaters.