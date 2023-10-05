Jason Statham and David Ayer hope to sting the box office with The Beekeeper.

The trailer for The Beekeeper just dropped by MGM, and it's obviously an action-packed, intense thriller — with a twist. Its premise deals with the mythology of beekeeping but combines an unconventional element to the plot.

Starring Jason Statham and directed by Suicide Squad's David Ayer, its tagline is, “Expose the corruption. Protect the hive.”

The trailer depicts Statham shooting and punching enemies, and he seeks revenge after being outed as a former agent.

The Beekeepers is the organization of which he was a part. It follows beekeeper Mr. Clay (Statham) on his vengeance mission after his neighbor (Phylicia Rashad) lost her savings in a major phishing scam, and, as a result, she committed suicide. This is just the beginning; there's much more than a phishing scam.

It's safe to say that this isn't a film about honey or protecting bees.

The script was written by Kurt Wimmer, who co-wrote Expendables 4. The movie includes an additional cast of Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons.

MGM garnered the distribution rights to The Beekeeper after its debut in Cannes in 2022. They're hoping to make this a franchise, with Statham leading the way to its success.

The Beekeeper has been pretty much under wraps as a movie project until the trailer's release.

With all the buzz (no pun intended) starting to surface, we'll see how high this potential franchise can soar.

The Beekeeper comes flying to theaters on January 12, 2024.