The Bikeriders movie gets a new home with Focus Features after leaving Disney's 20th Century Studios for other studio.

The film was at 20th Century Studios/Disne. Now, Focus gets global rights and is reteaming them with New Regency, Deadline reports.

Jeff Nichols directs the flick and stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy. Its focus is on a motorcycle club in the '50s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are delighted to add such a riveting project to next year's strong slate of films,” Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski told Deadline. “We look forward to once again working alongside New Regency and reuniting with the multi-talented Jeff Nichols on another one of his visionary projects.”

The Chairman added, “This film exemplifies our commitment to collaborate with the industry's best filmmakers and production partners, and we can't wait to build upon its early success to draw audiences into this poignant film bolstered by powerful performances from an incredible cast.”

As for the New Regency side of the movie, they're also amped up to have the film.

“We are excited to team up again with our Focus Features partners and look forward to another successful collaboration,” Yariv Milchan, Chairman and CEO of New Regency, stated. “And we couldn't be prouder of The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols, and all the talent he has brought together to create this truly exceptional film.”

The Bikeriders looks to be released theatrically in 2024. Originally, it was set to be out on December 1 of this year. But with the move and the strikes having an impact, it's been pushed back.