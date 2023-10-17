The highly anticipated The Bikeriders, starring Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer, will delay its release amid the actors' strike.

The drama by New Regency is about a 1960s motorcycle club and is directed by Jeff Nichols. It is delaying its release due to the strike and the actors' incapability to promote the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Bikeriders original release date

It was set to open on December 1 and is the first movie to depart on December 1-3 weekend. That said, post-Thanksgiving is usually one of the slowest weekends of the year for moviegoing.

Also, on December 1st, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be released. No early advance ticket sales have been disclosed for Renaissance, unlike they were for Taylor Swift: Eras Tour.

As for Bikeriders, for now, there's no updated release date.

New Regency stands by its talent for the film and believes it's best to wait until it can actively market the movie. They needed to make a decision to pull the plug on marketing soon since December is coming right up.

The motorcycle drama is adapted from Danny Lyon's book of the same name. It's set in the 1960s and follows the uprising of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. The film is seen through the lives of its members and shows the club evolve over decades as a place for local outsiders into a gang that's more sinister — which threatens the way of life for the original group.

Hopefully, the SAG-AFTRA strike ends soon, and we can hop on our Harleys and hit the road to theaters to check out The Bikeriders.