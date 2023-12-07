Robert Pattinson went into the studio with an iPhone of ideas for his role in Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron dub.

Robert Pattinson voices the titular heron in Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron. He came into the studio with an iPhone full of recordings for his role in the Studio Ghibli film.

“I've been thinking about this role and I recorded some stuff”

In a new feature about The Boy and the Heron's English dub, David Ehrlich spoke to those that worked behind-the-scenes on the dub. Included in that is voice director Michael Sinterniklaas, who recalled Pattinson's first time in the studio.

"When he (Pattinson) came to our studio in L.A.," Sinterniklaas said, "he was like, 'OK, I've been thinking about this role and I recorded some stuff. Do you want to hear it?' And he whips out his iPhone and plays some stuff that he's just been doing in the Memos app and it was already the voice. I was like, 'Oh, bingo, you've already got the character."

The Boy and the Heron is Hayao Miyazaki's latest film from Studio Ghibli. It was released in July in Japan but is just now being released in America.

As it goes with all of the Studio Ghibli films, an English ensemble was assembled for the film. Luca Padovan voices the lead role of Mahito in the Boy and the Heron's English dub. Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Mark Hamill, Christian Bale, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, and Dave Bautista also star in the dub.

Robert Pattinson first gained fame for his role in the Twilight series. He has since starred in varied films including Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet, and The Devil All the Time. In 2022, Pattinson also starred in The Batman from Matt Reeves. He will return in the sequel.