The chicks mourn the loss of a member

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, are grieving the loss of their founding member, Laura Lynch, who tragically passed away at the age of 65 in a car accident near El Paso, Texas, Yahoo reports. In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram on December 23, band members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of Lynch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chicks (@thechicks)

The statement, accompanied by footage of Lynch performing on stage, conveyed the band's deep connection with Lynch, describing her as a “bright light” with infectious energy and humor. Lynch, the original bassist of the Dixie Chicks when the band was formed in 1989, later assumed the role of lead vocalist in 1992 after the departure of Macy. Her significant contributions and undeniable talents played a pivotal role in the early success of the band, helping them transition from street performances to stages across Texas and the mid-West.

The Chicks fondly remembered the time spent playing music, laughing, and traveling with Lynch, emphasizing her love for all things Texas and her keen sense of design. The tragic incident occurred on December 22 when Lynch's Ford F-150 was involved in a head-on collision with a Dodge Ram. Lynch was traveling east when the Dodge Ram, attempting to pass another vehicle, struck her vehicle. Lynch succumbed to her injuries, while the driver of the other car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

As the music community mourns the loss of Laura Lynch, The Chicks extended their condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. The investigation into the accident remains ongoing. The Chicks, now known for their impactful contributions to the country and pop genres, reflect on the profound influence and lasting legacy left by their founding member.