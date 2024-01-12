A major Hollywood film director meets his match when he has to take on his toughest critic... his Peloton instructor!

Since he's already conquered almost every other film genre, it seems inconceivable that film auteur Christopher Nolan could have a hole in his impressive resume, but alas, there is one. While he's reinvented the superhero genre with The Dark Knight trilogy, the war saga with Dunkirk, the psychological thriller with Memento and Inception, and most recently, the biopic with Oppenheimer, the revered filmmaker has yet to tackle a genre that the Hallmark Channel churns out every week — the rom-com.

If the notion of Christopher Nolan making a romantic comedy sounds absurd, so was the amusing media hoopla this past week surrounding the drama between Nolan and his Peloton instructor, Jenn Sherman.

After Nolan mentioned recently in an acceptance speech at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards that his Peloton instructor insulted one of his movies while he was on a ride, the search was on to figure out the insulted film, and the instructor who hurled the offending comment.

After much sleuthing, the Peloton clip in question was uncovered, in which the popular instructor Jenn Sherman said of Nolan's film Tenet “that’s two and a half hours of my life that I want back,” among other critiques.

The incident was then brought up again at the Golden Globes, with Christopher Nolan insisting he has “nothing but love” for Peloton, but he “might just skip” his rides for a little while.

Jenn Sherman meanwhile, responded to the news as well, elaborating “I may not have understood a minute of what the hell was going on in Tenet. That s–t went right over my head. But I have seen Oppenheimer twice. And that’s six hours of my life that I don’t ever want to give back.”

Sherman continued, “So, Mr. Nolan, I’m inviting you to come take a ride with me in the Peloton Studio. You can critique my class. We’ll have a great time, you’ll sit in the front row and I promise you, it’ll be insult free.”

Now, putting aside the fact that Nolan is married to his producing partner Emma Thomas, doesn't this whole interaction have the makings of a classic Hollywood meet-cute first act to the next great rom-com?!

Listen to this logline: A major Hollywood film director meets his match when he has to take on his toughest critic… his Peloton instructor!

If this isn't immediately fast-tracked by Hallmark or whatever the Hallmark-y section of Netflix is called, I don't know what is!

Think about the intricate twists and turns Nolan could instill in the genre. Rather than a character declaring their love silently with poster cards like in Love Actually, the film director character could implant the Peloton instructor's dreams with love letters! Or maybe that's creepy, I don't know, you're the director, Chris, you figure it out.

In short, other than a sports movie, this is the last great film genre bridge left for Christopher Nolan to cross. And with Dean Cain as the film director and Lacey Chabert as the Peloton instructor, what could go wrong?! With any luck, “You Spin Me Round” will be coming to screens by next summer.