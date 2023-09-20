The Crew Motorfest comes with over 600 different vehicles to drive around with at launch, including 30 Drift Cars. But which Drift Cars In The Crew Motorfest are among the best? Which ones will see your character flying down slopes in no time? Let's find out in this Top 10 Best Drift Cars Guide.

What Are The Best Drift Cars In The Crew Motorfest?

Firstly, before getting into the list, we should mention which cars we're using for this criteria. When in the shop menu, press square on Playstation (or X on Xbox), to open up a filter page. From here, scroll down to Vehicle Category, then scroll down some more to select Rally. These 30 cars are our contestants for this Best Drift Cars Guide. Without further ado, let's dive right in. We judged these cars base

10. Acura NSX (2017 Drift Edition)

Performance Rating – 527/700

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $462,000

Pros: A great starter vehicle for Drift Cars. Overall, 4WD makes any vehicle easier to drive, giving you more control over the car. Additionally, the Car goes well over 300 km/h, giving you ample speed to start off.

Cons: The slowest car on the list, and it's heavy weight (1776 kg), doesn't help it when drifting upwards.

9. Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z Pro Drift (2021)

Performance Rating – 529/700

Country of Origin – Japan

Unlock Cost – $346,500

Pros: 322 km/h is good for a car that what is the cheapest car on this list. Additionally 1300 BHP will definitely help get you out of a jam here and there.

Cons: FRD isn't hard to master, though it'll take time for new players to get acquainted to.

8. Ford GT (2005 Drift Edition)

Performance Rating – 532/700

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $364,700

Pros: 3.3.s Acceleration speed makes it easy to reach the car's speed of 330 km/h. Additionally, the average weight makes it good for both downhill and uphill situations.

Cons: Not the greatest BHP (550).

7. Ferrari Speciale (2014 Drift Edition)

Performance Rating – 552/700

Country of Origin – Italy

Unlock Cost – $702,100

Pros: Light weight makes it great for uphill battles. Additionally, the car reaches over 325 km/h with a quick acceleration of 3.0s. Overall, a very quick and shifty car.

Cons: Overall, not the best car for downhill slopes, as its light weight won't give it extra speed. However, still manageable on most tracks.

6. Dodge Viper SRT-10 GTS (2013 Drift Edition)

Performance Rating – 495/700

Country of Origin – U.S.A

Unlock Cost – $392,700

Pros: Good speed (330 km/h), acceleration (3.0 s), and an average weight make this a good overall car.

Cons: Generally no cons. However, The GTS is not quite as fast as the cars ahead of it.

5. McLaren 12C (2013 Drift Edition)

Performance Rating – 547/700

Country of Origin – England

Unlock Cost – $721,000

Pros: Fast speed, sleek design, and MR transmission is easy to get used to. Overall, a solid car that deserves to be in the middle of the pack

Cons: Similarly to the Dodge Viper, this car generally has no issues. However, it just doesn't quite reach the excellence of the cars ahead.

4. Lamborghini Murcielago LP640

Performance Rating – 541/700

Country of Origin – Italy

Unlock Cost – $600,600

Pros: Cheaper than the Aventador LP 700-4 by nearly $200,000. Additionally, the car easily surpasses 340 km/h, with an acceleration speed of 3.4s.

Cons: Slower, heavier, and less powerful than the Aventador LP 700-4. However, we like the design for this car better.

3. Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

Performance Rating – 541/700

Country of Origin – Italy

Unlock Cost – $786,800

Pros: Overall better car than the Murcielago LP640. Better speed (350 km/h), BHP (700) and acceleration (2.9 s).

Cons: However, not the greatest design, and the lighter weight might affect it on downhill turns.

2. RUF CTR-3 (2007)

Performance Rating – 544/700

Country of Origin – Germany

Unlock Cost – $394,100

Pros: Great speed and acceleration (370 km/h & 3.2) with a solid BHP (750). Overall, this car lands at second for literally being the second fastest car in the category.

Cons: Just a tad bit slower than the fastest car in the category.

1. Koenigsegg Agera R (2012 Drift Edition)

Performance Rating – 571/700

Country of Origin – Sweden

Unlock Cost – $915,600

Pros: Overall, the best car in the category with extreme speed (440 km/h). Additionally, this car boasts a 1140 BHP, with an acceleration speed of 2.9 s.

Cons: Generally, very few cons with the car. Perhaps the light weight of 1330 kg might make it difficulty to maneuver downhill. However, not likely.

And that about finished up this list of Top 10 Best Drift Cars in The Crew Motorfest. However, if you're still thinking about which cars you'd like to pick up, just save up your money and wisely spend your legend points until you've decided on what cars you want.

Lastly, The Crew Motorfest is out now for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). ClutchPoints reviewed a a PS5 copy of the game, giving it an 8.5/10.

