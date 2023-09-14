The Crew Motorfest comes with over 600 vehicles, all with customizable colors and other cosmetics. In order to get these vehicles, you need to earn a lot of cash. So how exactly do you earn money fast in the game? We'll show you how in this The Crew Motorfest – How To Earn Money Fast Guide.

Here's How You Earn Money Fast In The Crew Motorfest

Earning money in The Crew Motorfest is pretty easy. The most common way to earn money is by completing different events, side activities, and challenges. Out of all three of these things, events offer the most cash. The question now is finding out which Playlist offers the most money and where you can finish races fast.

Out of all the events in The Crew Motorfest, The Liberty Territory Event in the Liberty Walk Playlist offers the most money out all ($62,625) . However, the race takes place throughout the entire island and is the lengthiest of all. So, in case you don't feel up to it, we've come up with some other ways to earn money fast.

In our experience thus far, we found the Hawaii Scenic tour offers the best way to earn money in The Crew Motorfest. Firstly, the events in this playlist don't require you to win, you just need to finish the race. Secondly, each race offers a nice cash bonus of between $16,875-$37,500.

Picking the easiest race is really up to personal preference, but we find the following races to be both lucrative and easy:

Wonders of Ko'olau Poko 18,000 XP $33,750

Giant Of Ma'ili's 15,000 XP $28,175

Wild Heart of Ko'olau Loa 18,000 XP $33,750

Explorers of Moana 15,000 XP $28,175

Kingdom of Lani 20,000 XP $37,500



Out of all these races, the Kingdom of Lani offers the most money, and is a relatively short flying race. Additionally, 20,000 base XP is great for those looking to earn some Legend Points. However, you can earn even more XP by adjusting the difficulty, but doesn't give extra money.

Fast Ways To Earn Money In The Crew Motorfest

If you get bored of the Hawaiian Scenic tour, we found a few other races in other Playlists that offer $28,000 or more.

Dream Cars Playlist Supercar Festival 15,000 XP $28,125

Motorsports Playlist Act 3: Grand Touring 19,080 XP $33,750 Act 5: Acura Derby 21,200 XP $37,500 Act 7: 24H of Hanauma 21,200 XP $37,500 Alpha Grand Finale 15,900 XP $28,125

Bike Lovers Playlist GP Glory 18,000 XP $33,750 Roadie Rumble 15,000 XP $28,125 Hectic Hanauma 15,000 XP $28,125

Ocean'N Sky Playlist Staggering Blue 15,000 XP $28,125 Airwalker 18,000 XP $33,750

Liberty Walk Playlist Elite Nation 15,000 XP $28,125 Liberty Territory 33,400 XP $62,625



The best thing about The Crew Motorfest is that difficulty doesn't play a factor in how much you earn after each race. So feel free to play on easy as you cruise by for fun.

And that's how you earn money fast in The Crew Motorfest, Feel free to also complete any side activities or challenges that you find easy to earn some easy cash along the way. Additionally, try searching for any Photo Op opportunities to earn some extra dough.

The Crew Motorfest just launched today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store). Ultimate and Gold Edition owners got three days early access, with the game servers turning online this Monday.

