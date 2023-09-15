The Crew Motorfest rewards players with Legend Points for gaining experience while playing the game. Legend Points can be used to upgrade your character and improve their skills on the road. But should you spend your hard-earned Legend Points in The Crew Motorfest? This guide will tell you how.

How Should You Spend Your Legend Points In The Crew Motorfest

Spending Legend Points might seem intimidating at first, considering there's dozens of choices, each with multiple levels to upgrade. But we'll simplify it and show you the best ways to spend your Legend Points.

Money, XP, & Loot Farming

Firstly, if you're not in a rush to dominate the leaderboards, we recommend upgrading a few key areas that'll help you level up, earn cash faster, and unlock better rewards. The four best upgrades to focus on early in the game would be in the Comfort Menu in Legend Points.

Upgrade Rich, which increases your BUCKS gains by 1% each level. There's 20 levels to this, so you can increase your overall payout by 20% per race. This is great if you're looking to farm money in The Crew Motorfest.

Secondly, upgrade Legend, which increases XP gains by 1% every level. Overall, this allows you to level up faster, earning more legend points at a quicker rate. Once again, there are 20 levels in this category, allowing you to get up to 20% XP extra.

Lastly, we recommend Lucky, which increases your LOOT quality by 2%. Feel free to upgrade Goldfinger too if you like, which increases your LOOT drop, but we chose quality over quantity here. By upgrading Lucky 40 times, you get an 80% increase in LOOT quality.

Overall, we recommend upgrading these areas first. We recommend this because you'll be able to earn more money and add more cars to your collection faster. However, if you'd rather focus on your racing skills, we can help with that too.

Racing

If you're looking to be a better driver in general, then we recommend the following upgrades.

Firstly, you'll want to upgrade some of your Nitro Skills under Comfort. In fact, there are eight different nitro legend levels that you can upgrade, all with their own different improvements. We recommend cycling through these to see which one works best for you.

Secondly, check out the Trailer upgrade under Vehicle. This allows you to increase your speed when ahead of other drivers by 0.25% per level. With 40 upgrades, that means you get a 10% speed increase when fully leveled up. This is great for those first place racers who make the minor error here and there.

Lastly, if you're having difficulty completing some of the Feats in the game, check out the Skilled upgrade under Gameplay. This increeases your scoring in all point based Feats by 0.25%. With 40 upgrades, you once again get up to 10% extra points. Completing feats also earns you some goodies, so be sure complete them as you make your way to your destination.

The rest of the upgrades are subjective, honestly. Additionally, the upgrade percentages are very small, so it'll take some time before you earn more Legend Points.

The best part about Legend Points In The Crew Motorfest is that you can reset them any time you like. So in case you accidentally upgrade one thing, or don't like the upgrades you currently have, you can just reset the page using Y or Triangle.

And those are the best ways to upgrade your Legend Points in The Crew Motorfest. If you're looking to earn some more money, check out our guide on how to earn money fast in The Crew Motorfest. The game launched earlier this week for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store).

