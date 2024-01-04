The Barbie actor's first crush was on The Muppet Show.

Ryan Gosling revealed his first celebrity crush.

The Barbie star spoke about who he loved in a W Magazine interview. And, surprise, it's a bit out there.

Ryan Gosling reveals his first celebrity crush was Raquel Welch

He was asked, “When you were growing up, who was your cinematic crush?”

Gosling answered, “I saw Raquel Welch on The Muppets Show when I was young. She was dressed like a cavewoman. She was dancing with a big puppet spider, and I liked it. I liked it more than anything I'd ever liked before.”

Ryan Gosling says his first celebrity crush was Raquel Welch on ‘THE MUPPET SHOW’. “She was dressed like a cavewoman, dancing with a big puppet spider, I liked it, I liked it more than anything I ever liked… I always feel like I overshare.” (Source: https://t.co/4qQ6at1iiH) pic.twitter.com/OEG9LLbRzf — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 4, 2024

Welch was a sex symbol in the 1966 film One Million Years BC, in which she wore a fur-lined bikini. That particular image sold millions of posters and propelled her into stardom, The Guardian wrote.

About the way she was portrayed, she said, “I have exploited being a sex symbol, and I have been exploited as one. I wasn't unhappy with the sex goddess label. I was unhappy with the way some people tried to diminish, demean and trivialize anything I did professionally. But I didn't feel that from the public.”

As for the episode that Gosling saw and fell in love with her on, it was from The Muppet Show that aired on November 25, 1978, IMDb reports. In it, the actress performed a prehistoric dance routine with a giant spider. She also sang with Miss Piggy the song I Am Woman (W-O…P-I-G).

Welch passed away at age 82 on February 16, 2023.

The iconic actress impacted Ryan Gosling, who remembers the moment pretty clearly. And who knew he was a Muppets fan?