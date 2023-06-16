As expected, The Flash features a ton of cameos that will excite fans and reward them for their fandom. While one of the cameos has been spoiled by the film's director, there are still a ton that fans will not expect in the Ezra Miller-led film.

All of the cameos in The Flash

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Flash

The Flash follows Barry Allen (Miller) as he attempts to go back in time and prevent his mother's death. But as many comic book movies have reminded us in the last half-decade, you can't mess with the past without consequences. He gets trapped in another dimension where he is still a freshman in college and enlists that younger version of him to help in his quest.

The first major cameo in The Flash comes relatively early on. Alfred (Jeremy Irons) sends Barry to clean up the mess made by Batman (Ben Affleck). Upon running over to help, Barry questions why other Justice League members are unable to help. We see Superman (Henry Cavill) dealing with another problem on TV, and Aquaman and Cyborg are M.I.A. When it comes to Diana, or Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Alfred states she simply aired their messages.

But this turns out to not be the case, as just when Batman is about to fall off a bridge, one very famous lasso (of truth) grabs him and the thug that he's holding onto. This is when we see Wonder Woman for the second time in the past two DCU movies (she revives Shazam in Shazam! Fury of the Gods) and the second surprise return Gadot has made to a franchise.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Some of the other cameos come late in the film when the two Barrys are in the space where he can travel back in time. In whatever this space of time is called, you can see a ton of other dimensions with other iterations of famous characters. The first one you have to talk about is Nicolas Cage as Superman since the director spoiled that cameo. We see him take on a giant spider and don the long hair and all that we saw in the test footage from his Superman Lives film that never happened.

Another (and more shocking) major cameo is iconic Superman actor Christopher Reeve. He's joined by Helen Slater — Supergirl from the 1984 film. Reeve is most certainly recreated with CGI or old footage, though it's unclear if the same could be said about Slater. It's a quick glimpse, so until the home media release where you can pause it, it'll be hard to tell. John Wesley Shipp, who played the Flash/Jay Garrick in the 1990s series, also appears in the film.

Some of the other dimensions offer quick glimpses of old Batman actors like Adam West and Christian Bale. The biggest Batman surprise, however, comes at the very end of the movie when Barry is getting ready to greet Bruce Wayne. He's then greeted by not Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne, but George Clooney's from Batman & Robin.

The last notable cameo in The Flash comes in the post-credits scene. Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is shown, though in the universe Barry is now in, he's just a normal human. He does fall into a puddle however and claims to belong there. But this is clearly not the same Aquaman that will appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year.

The Flash is in theaters now.