Welp, so much for embargoes! We’re still over three weeks out from the release of The Flash, and while many press screenings have taken place since the film’s CinemaCon premiere last month, there haven’t been too many spoilers hitting social media. Leave it to the film’s director, Andy Muschietti, to throw that all by the wayside and spoil one of the biggest cameos in the entire Ezra Miller-led film.

Warning: Major spoilers for The Flash ahead

Speaking to Esquire Middle East — who did the damage control of the spoiler no justice — Muschietti revealed that Nicolas Cage appears as Superman. This cameo is a great reference to Superman Lives, a film from a quarter-century ago that was set to star Cage as the titular hero but was ultimately canceled.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it,” said Muschietti.

He would continue, “I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon,” Muschietti said about Cage.

In conclusion, Muschietti called Nicolas Cage a “massive Superman fan” and a “comic book fanatic.”

Now, this may be a bummer to those looking forward to going into the film blind, but the fact that the film’s director was so open about it is a bit surprising.

Andy Muschietti is most known for his adaptations of Stephen King’s It with the 2017 adaptation and its sequel, It Chapter Two. Coming down the pike, Muschietti has Welcome to Derry — a spinoff series in the It universe — and a live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan.

The Flash follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he teams up with Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and an older Batman (Michael Keaton) to escape an alternate reality after attempting to go back in time and prevent his mother’s death. On top of trying to escape this alternate reality, he will face off against a revived General Zod (Michael Shannon). Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, and Gal Gadot all reprise their roles from the DCEU.

The Flash will be released on June 16.