The world premiere of The Flash took place at CinemaCon last night, and maybe David Zaslav wasn’t just getting high on his own supply. Most of the reactions have been uber-positive, but one thing that’s important to remember is to respect everyone’s opinions.

Andy Muschietti’s film follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), who attempts to undo his mother’s death via time travel but ends up getting stuck in an alternate reality and he must enlist the help of Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and an older Batman (Michael Keaton) to take on a revived General Zod (Michael Shannon) and return home.

After last night’s screening, fans took to Twitter to share their first reactions. Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) had high praise for The Flash, calling it “cinematic fire” and saying that it’s a “stunning piece of art that will leave you wanting more.” He also added that it’s one of “the best DC movies ever made.”

Similarly, Scoob (@ScoobertOnFilm) claims that The Flash is “the best DC film since The Dark Knight” and added that Keaton fits back into his role “seamlessly.”

Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) told fans to “Believe the hype” and that save for Christopher Nolan’s films, The Flash is “the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years,” belonging in the same breath as Superman (1978) and Batman (1989).

Luke Bugg “The Geek Of Steel” (@thegeekofsteel) said The Flash has “non-stop action from start to finish with a brilliant story.” He also credited the “mind-blowing visuals” and “jaw-dropping cameos” and cited the film as a movie experience he’ll never forget.

While the reactions were overwhelmingly positive, there were some detractors. Jeff Sneider applauded the first hour of the film, calling it “fantastic,” but called the last hour “mostly terrible.” He also called it a “mixed bag overall.”

In a similar sentiment, Scott Mendelson of The Wrap called the first act of The Flash “solid” — though he calls the curtain raiser an “all-timer” — but states that the film gets “bogged down in exposition and retroactive origin rehashes” with the climactic battle being “empty spectacle” that harkens back to WB/DC’s previous misses over the past decade.

Either way, the positive and negative reactions should get people excited about The Flash — a film that’s been clouded by controversies surrounding its star, the DC regime takeover, and release date delays. Fans and press alike who were not in attendance at CinemaCon will have to wait a little bit longer until seeing what many are praising.

The Flash will be released on June 16.