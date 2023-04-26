The world premiere of The Flash took place at CinemaCon last night, and maybe David Zaslav wasn’t just getting high on his own supply. Most of the reactions have been uber-positive, but one thing that’s important to remember is to respect everyone’s opinions.

Andy Muschietti’s film follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), who attempts to undo his mother’s death via time travel but ends up getting stuck in an alternate reality and he must enlist the help of Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and an older Batman (Michael Keaton) to take on a revived General Zod (Michael Shannon) and return home.

After last night’s screening, fans took to Twitter to share their first reactions. Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) had high praise for The Flash, calling it “cinematic fire” and saying that it’s a “stunning piece of art that will leave you wanting more.” He also added that it’s one of “the best DC movies ever made.”

#TheFlashMovie is cinematic fire! This film is a stunning piece of art that will leave you wanting more. It stands out as one of the best DC movies ever made. The action is fantastic and it has a great balance of comedy and emotional beats. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/rbBoHE7Czr — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) April 26, 2023

Similarly, Scoob (@ScoobertOnFilm) claims that The Flash is “the best DC film since The Dark Knight” and added that Keaton fits back into his role “seamlessly.”

I am happy to confirm that #TheFlash is the best DC film since The Dark Knight. Keaton returns to his iconic role seamlessly and is joined by a League of familiar faces that fans will be Super surprised to see 😉. This is the kind of movie we need now. pic.twitter.com/nE8jEuvZSO — Scoob (@ScoobertOnFilm) April 26, 2023

Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) told fans to “Believe the hype” and that save for Christopher Nolan’s films, The Flash is “the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years,” belonging in the same breath as Superman (1978) and Batman (1989).

BELIEVE THE HYPE! Christopher Nolan movies aside, #TheFlashMovie is the GREATEST DC movie of the last 30 years that belongs in the same conversation as SUPERMAN 78 and BATMAN 89. The movie breaks incredible new ground in superhero cinema & honors DC lore of years past. #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/zGkhpfjlsl — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) April 26, 2023

Luke Bugg “The Geek Of Steel” (@thegeekofsteel) said The Flash has “non-stop action from start to finish with a brilliant story.” He also credited the “mind-blowing visuals” and “jaw-dropping cameos” and cited the film as a movie experience he’ll never forget.

I have seen #TheFlashMovie. Non-stop action from start to finish with a brilliant story. Mind-blowing visuals, jaw-dropping cameos and a movie experience I’ll never forget. A comic came to life All I want to do is see it again.

This movie is NUTS!#TheFlash@TheFlash pic.twitter.com/acHBPN4lBD — Luke Bugg “The Geek Of Steel” (@thegeekofsteel) April 26, 2023

While the reactions were overwhelmingly positive, there were some detractors. Jeff Sneider applauded the first hour of the film, calling it “fantastic,” but called the last hour “mostly terrible.” He also called it a “mixed bag overall.”

THE FLASH: First hr is pretty fantastic. Strikes the perfect tone. Ezra is great. Heroic. Funny. Emotional. The last hr is MOSTLY terrible. Just an utter mess that’ll leave you asking, “what the HELL is going on?” Fan service & DC villain problem strike again. Mixed bag overall. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 26, 2023

In a similar sentiment, Scott Mendelson of The Wrap called the first act of The Flash “solid” — though he calls the curtain raiser an “all-timer” — but states that the film gets “bogged down in exposition and retroactive origin rehashes” with the climactic battle being “empty spectacle” that harkens back to WB/DC’s previous misses over the past decade.

The first act is solid (the curtain raiser is an all-timer) but #TheFlashMovie gets bogged down in exposition and retroactive origin rehashes, with (eventually) empty spectacle that aggresively reminds you of the very movie that got WB into this mess ten years ago. pic.twitter.com/o1IG15axh6 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 26, 2023

Either way, the positive and negative reactions should get people excited about The Flash — a film that’s been clouded by controversies surrounding its star, the DC regime takeover, and release date delays. Fans and press alike who were not in attendance at CinemaCon will have to wait a little bit longer until seeing what many are praising.

The Flash will be released on June 16.