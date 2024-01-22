This flight has come to an end.

Bad news for Max's The Flight Attendant. The show has been canceled.

After two seasons, the show looks like it won't be taking off anymore, The Hollywood Reporter states.

The Flight Attendant is canceled after two seasons

The series focuses on Cassie (Kaley Cuoco), a tipsy flight attendant who enters a world of espionage. The logline on IMDb for the first season reads, “The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian.”

After an initially successful first season, HBO Max ordered a second season.

In a statement, Cuoco said, “What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime. I always envisioned TFA as a limited series, and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true, and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.”

“The Flight Attendant was a true passion project, and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning,” creator and executive producer Steve Yockey said. “Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list.”

It was a good ride for The Flight Attendant, but it reached its final destination.