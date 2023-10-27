The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves embroiled in some controversy regarding their means of travel during the season. The Dodgers charter United Airlines for their flights to various opposing cities during the 162-game MLB slate, but now two flight attendants are saying that they were the victims of racism on the part of United during Dodgers flights.

Darby Quezada and Dawn Todd, two United flight attendants with over 15 years of experience each, have filed a lawsuit against the airline accusing it of race and age discrimination regarding flights that the Dodgers chartered throughout the year, per Pete Syme of Business Insider. The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday.

They allege that United Airlines replaced them with younger white women on the Dodgers' flights and that employees of the airline made racist comments against them. Todd is a 50-year-old Black woman, while Quezada is 44 years old and has Mexican, Black, and Jewish heritage, per Syme.

According to the lawsuit, two other flight attendants made similar accusations in a different lawsuit, prompting the airline to interview racially diverse flight attendants for the Inflight Charter Program, and although Quezada and Todd were both selected for the program, they allege that they were later replaced by white flight attendants for the sole fact that “they are white, young, thin women who are predominately blond and blue-eyed,” according to the lawsuit.

United Airlines has denied the allegations, stating that “we believe this lawsuit is without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously,” per Insider.