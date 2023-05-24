On Tuesday, HBO Max officially shortened its name to Max, and rival streamer Peacock poked some fun at the change with a surprisingly funny and off-color joke on its Twitter account.

The social media account manager fired off the following tongue-in-cheek one liner: “I know you’re all very disappointed, but I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon.”

I know you’re all very disappointed, but I will *not* be dropping the first half of my name any time soon 👀 — Peacock (@peacock) May 23, 2023

The name Peacock is of course a reference to the bird represented in NBC’s famous logo. Lose the “Pea” and it’s something else entirely.

The tweet quickly went viral and Peacock, realizing they had something good here, then posted it on Instagram. What followed was a fun back-and-forth with fans, who had some clever responses of their own. One commenter noted the “social media person deserves a raise for this one,” so Peacock responded, “Brb sending this to my boss.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When another user told Peacock to “live a little,” the streamer responded, “My words to legal exactly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peacock (@peacock)

The day was undoubtedly a lot less fun and light-hearted for Max’s social media team, as many users were expressing frustration online about having to download a new separate app for Max to start streaming.

The Max rebranding is a result of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, and the combining of their respective streaming apps, HBO Max and Discovery+, was announced in April.

Usually, viewers would turn to HBO for bad words and raunchy humor, but for one day at least, NBC’s streamer Peacock is the one that got to make the R-rated joke.