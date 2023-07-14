Guy Ritchie's expansion of his 2020 film The Gentlemen continues to grow its cast around The White Lotus standout Theo James.

Deadline reports that Harry Goodwins and Ruby Sears have been cast in the upcoming James-led Netflix series. Their roles have not been disclosed — though we do know that their character names are Jack and Gabrielle — but the report added that they will have “key” roles in The Gentlemen.

The series will consist of eight parts and is inspired by Ritchie's 2019 film, The Gentlemen. Deadline's report added a synopsis that reads: “It follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James), who has inherited his English aristocrat father’s sizable estate and becomes the new Duke of Halstead — only to discover that it’s sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe, which is owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. It’s all about old money, new money and show me the money.”

Other cast members outside of James include Giancarlo Esposito, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Peter Serafinowicz, and Max Beesley.

Harry Goodwins is known for his role in the film In His Hands: The Emergence. Ruby Sears has experience as a writer and director — she directed a short film called Code-Switching a few years ago — but The Gentlemen will mark her first major scripted role.

Theo James earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in The White Lotus Season 2. He played Cameron Sullivan in the second season and shared scenes with the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Will Sharpe.

Guy Ritchie has had a busy 2023. He was finally able to release Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre after years of delays and also had another film release, The Covenant, with Jake Gyllenhaal. He is currently in post-production on his next feature film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare which stars Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Eiza González, Henry Golding, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The Gentlemen film featured an A-list ensemble led by Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, and the aforementioned Golding. It's unknown if any of them will return for the series.