The Gentlemen looks to be quite an intense adventure.

The Gentlemen is coming to Netflix, and an exciting trailer has just been released for the new series.

As for what to expect, it's a continuation of the 2019 gangster film of the same name, Variety reports.

The series description reads, “The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father's sizeable country estate — only to discover it's part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory characters from Britain's criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.”

On X, Netflix wrote with the preview, “Get ready to witness Theo James in his gangster era.”

Get ready to witness Theo James in his gangster era. The Gentlemen — a new drama series from Guy Ritchie and also starring Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, and Ray Winstone — premieres this March.

The Gentlemen has quite the cast of characters. Beyond James, Ray Winstone will play Bobby Glass, a founder of the cannabis empire. Additionally, Kaya Scodelario will act as Bobby's daughter. Beyond that, it will feature Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz.

The trailer starts with a voiceover from Esposito saying, “Do you know what I admire about British aristocracy? They're the original gangsters.”

It's followed by scenes with a bloodied face, a car chase, and Eddie saying, “Welcome to the jungle.”

The Gentlemen will be available for streaming on Netflix in March 2024.