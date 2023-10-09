The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola is an iconic filmmaker in his own right. But he's got high praise for another legend, Martin Scorsese, ahead of the filmmaker's upcoming release, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Coppola took to Instagram to share the trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon and to praise Scorsese. “My longtime friend @martinscorsese has a new film coming out this month, Killers of the Flower Moon,” Coppola said in his caption. “He is a wonderful person and the world’s greatest living filmmaker. His new film delivers on every level.”

That's high praise for Scorsese and his new film coming from The Godfather helmer.

Francis Ford Coppola is, in his own right, one of the world's greatest filmmakers. He's directed classics including The Godfather (and its sequels), The Conversation, Apocalypse Now, and The Outsiders. Next year, he will release Megalopolis — his first film in over a decade. The film has yet to find a distribution home, but Coppola self-financed the epic by himself. Adam Driver leads an ensemble including Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, and Jason Schwartzman.

Martin Scorsese is gearing up for the release of his latest film. This is his first film since 2019's The Irishman. Similarly, Scorsese's latest will be heading to streaming at some point. Unlike The Irishman, Killers of the Flower Moon is a co-production with a major studio, Paramount, and will get a full theatrical release first. It will be released on October 20 in theaters before streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.