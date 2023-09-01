Francis Ford Coppola has received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA for his new film, Megalopolis.

Deadline reported that Megalopolis has landed the interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, however, it's unclear what its use will be. They speculated that with the fall festival season underway, this agreement could allow Coppola's film to be shopped at one of the festivals, or even screen at one of them. In order to screen at a festival, Megalopolis would need an agreement for publicity purposes to allow its talent to attend.

Megalopolis' logline reads (per Deadline): “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and dangerous love.”

The star-studded cast of Megalopolis begins with Adam Driver, who's currently in Venice promoting Michael Mann's Ferrari film. Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaze, Laurence Fishburne, Shia LaBeouf, Chloe Fineman, Dustin Hoffman, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, and more star in the film.

Francis Ford Coppola wrote the script and directed Megalopolis. Additionally, he funded the passion project. According to Deadline, the budget was just under $100 million, and Coppola reassured them that the film is “on schedule” and “on budget” after reports of set chaos.

Megalopolis marks Coppola's first directorial effort in over a decade. The last film he made was Twixt in 2011.

The SAG-AFTRA strike will soon hit 50 days. It kicked off on July 14 and is currently going on at the same time as the WGA strike. If any film, including Megalopolis, wants its A-listers to promote it, they will need one of these interim agreements from the guild.