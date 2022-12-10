By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Netherlands will leave Qatar with their hearts in shambles after a crushing World Cup quarterfinal defeat to Argentina on Friday, where they came back from a two-goal deficit only to lose in penalties. It was also potentially the last game that Louis van Gaal ever manages. He’s had success on the world stage before, but this statistic just shows that one side, in particular, has been his kryptonite: Argentina.

Via Squawka:

Louis van Gaal has never lost a World Cup game but has been knocked out twice: ◎ 2014 – 2-4 on pens vs. 🇦🇷

◉ 2022 – 3-4 on pens vs. 🇦🇷 Heartbreak from the spot again. 💔#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/fNV9AjWyMu — Squawka (@Squawka) December 9, 2022

2014 in Brazil was a PK loss to the Argentines as well. The Netherlands were solid in the group stages, winning twice and drawing once with Ecuador before running out with a 3-1 victory in the last 16 against the USA. van Gaal was in charge from 2012-2014 before a failed stint at Manchester United. He ultimately returned to the national team after their disappointing Euro 2020.

At 71 years old, there is a very good chance he could retire. van Gaal has been coaching since 1986. If this is the end for him, the Dutch will remember van Gaal as a delightful human being with a big heart and endless love for his players. He also battled prostate cancer and then returned to the sidelines for his nation. Motivational.

It’s a shame the Netherlands couldn’t get past Argentina but they showed serious guts in the first place to score two late goals, courtesy of super sub Wout Weghorst. Louis van Gaal truly had the belief his squad could take down the giant that is Lionel Messi and Co. However, PKs can be cruel. That’s just how the game goes sometimes.