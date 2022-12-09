By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream remains alive after a thrilling penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Saturday. The post-match celebrations were smeared by some ugly scenes, however, which also included Messi himself having to be held back as he confronted the Dutch bench.

After going 2-0 up in the 73rd minute via a trademark Messi penalty, the Netherlands came back from the dead to tie the match in the 10th and final minute of stoppage time. After going scoreless in extra time, the game had to be decided by penalties. Messi scored again from the spot as he led Argentina to a 5-4 penalty win.

However, the scenes turned sour as Argentina were celebrating their win. The South Americans were more than happy to troll their opponents after the game, which also included Messi celebrating right in front of the Dutch bench:

Wasted no time trolling 😳 pic.twitter.com/X4dP8gCC3O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2022

Lionel Messi really celebrated right in front of Louis van Gaal and the Netherlands bench 🥶 pic.twitter.com/5hu2D1tbG8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

Lionel Messi then had to be held back as he approached the Netherlands coaching staff. He had some words for Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal, who himself seemed a bit confused by the situation:

COMELA TODA VAN GAAL pic.twitter.com/yN0YgH3JrY — Hincha de Messi (@jennyaguero10) December 9, 2022

Lionel Messi and Louis van Gaal. pic.twitter.com/5jEQPkrBf8 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 9, 2022

Messi, cara a cara con Van Gaal. pic.twitter.com/2sNTRlnupI — DEPORTV (@canaldeportv) December 9, 2022

It didn’t look like Van Gaal had anything to say to Messi, but assistant coach Edgard Davids had a few words for the Argentine forward. Messi seemed to have taken offense to whatever Van Gaal said before the game and the former just had to make sure to let the Dutch coach know after Argentina’s massive win.

That wasn’t all, though. During his post-game interview, Messi also had a bit of a confrontation with what appeared to be a Dutch player:

Leo Messi: “Who are you looking at? Go ahead you stupid.”pic.twitter.com/C8S1mpElwv — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) December 9, 2022

You could not see who Messi was talking to, but according to reports, he was addressing his rather unsavory comments to Dutch striker Wout Weghorst.

Messi also provided a bit of a hint as to why he decided to confront Van Gaal after the game:

“Van Gaal says that they play good football but what he did was put tall people and hit long balls,” Messi said.

There’s clearly no love lost between Argentina and the Netherlands, but in the end, it’s Lionel Messi and his boys that have reigned supreme.