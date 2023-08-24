It was a long road for The Hill to get made, to say the least. There were numerous delays including finding financing, the pandemic and Dennis Quaid's availability, Colin Ford revealed to ClutchPoints.

The audition process wasn't much easier. He was an undersized actor — weighing just 120 pounds upon first auditioning (he'd later get up to 175-180 pounds), and Ford recalled the first audition he did with Quaid — which was “super nerve-wracking.”

Ford found his audition with Quaid nerve-wracking because of the nature of the scene. “Well, it's kind of tough because the scene I was auditioning was a very emotional scene,” he revealed. “So before the audition, I was nervous. During the audition, I was all emotional.”

But the audition went well, though, and after they finished their scene, Quaid came over to Ford and embraced him. That's when Quaid winked at Ford and told him, “Good job.”

This was a huge moment for Ford. Not only did he get the seal of approval from an actor of Dennis Quaid's stature, but he landed the part. When Quaid complimented him, Ford revealed that it was said low enough that Jeff Celentano, The Hill's director, didn't hear it. Nevertheless, it made Ford feel “really, really good.”

That confidence helped Ford calm down, he told us, and the two chatted for 15-20 minutes after this shared moment.

“Once you start having normal conversations, you're like, ‘Okay, I don't have to do the scene again,' the nerves start to go away,” he concluded.

Colin Ford plays Rickey Hill in The Hill. As a child, Hill wore leg braces due to a degenerative spinal disease. He perseveres and continues playing baseball and tries out for the major leagues.

The Hill will be released on August 25.