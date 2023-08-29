HBO has canceled The Idol (no surprise there) and have released a statement.

Rumors of The Idol being canceled have been swirling since before the finale aired. “The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative originals & we're pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought & consideration, HBO, as well as the creators & producers have decided not to move forward with a second season,” an HBO spokesperson said.

The Idol was created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson (and took place in the same world). It starred Abel Tesfaye (known as The Weeknd) and Lily-Rose Depp. A24 and Bron were among the production companies of the show, and it aired from June 4-July 2 2023.

The show followed a pop star, Jocelyn (Depp), who gets into a complex relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd). He's a nightclub owner, self-help guru, and a cult leader. The series premiered the first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival this past May. However, upon airing on HBO and Max (formerly HBO Max), the series was panned and controversial.

For HBO, canceling The Idol is a way of wiping your hands free of the mess. Provocative or not, a headache was attached to a show like The Idol which was likely not worth carrying around. For stars Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, the cancellation will help them move on sooner. In the case of the former, Depp is on the path of a promising career. In 2021, she starred in Voyagers and Wolf with 1917 star George MacKay. She also wrapped on Robert Eggers' Nosferatu adaptation recently for Focus Features.