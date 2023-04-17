HBO tweeted the official teaser trailer for The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s upcoming show The Idol, which is set to premiere on June 4th on Max. Here’s what we know.

Singer-songwriter Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, is known for his unique style of R&B and has won multiple awards throughout his career. His music videos have garnered acclaim for its visual appeal and storytelling, and now he’s ready for his new forum: television. The Idol, in which The Weeknd co-wrote, produced, and starred, is a drama series about a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with LA club owner and leader of a secret cult. This marks Tesfaye’s entrance to television, and fans are excited to see what’s in store.

Co-starring with The Weeknd is Lily-Rose Depp, known for her role in The King, who is set to play the rising pop star named Jocelyn. Her storyline begins in the wake of a breakdown that derailed her last tour and is determined to claim her status as “the greatest and sexiest pop star in all of America.” Other recurring characters include musicians Troye Sivan and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. Dan Levy from Schitt’s Creek will also appear in the six episode series.

The Idol hasn’t come without criticism. Initially filmed and directed by Amy Seimetz, director of The Girlfriend Experience, left the show in April of 2022. According to Deadline, Tesfaye was unsatisfied with the direction, claiming it leaned too much into the “female perspective.” Filming was scrapped and redone upon Sam Levinson’s entrance to the show, who directed Euphoria. The show allegedly took a more sexual turn, on par with the teaser trailer.

The series has been set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival, and for those streaming the show on Max or watching it on network, it will also show on June 4th at 9 pm ET/PT.