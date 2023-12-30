Re-imagining Ric Flair?

While The Iron Claw has largely earned positive reactions from fans of both professional wrestling and cinema alike, one aspect of the A24 film that has been thoroughly panned by fans has been Aaron Dean Eisenberg's depiction of Ric Flair, which has been described as everything from laughable to a downright character assassination.

Did Eisenberg expect his interpretation of one of the most popular wrestlers of all time to be this controversial? Probably not, but as he explained in an interview with Man Cave Chronicles, he, to a degree, understands why some fans are upset with the portrayal, even if he stands by what he put on screen.

“I've had a decent amount of wrestling fans reach out very aggressively, and they seem furious with the portrayal. I've been doing my best to try to understand their perspective. I think at the end of the day, they really wanted a very accurate impersonation,” Aaron Dean Eisenberg told Man Cave Chronicles via Fightful. “When they saw this guy that they hold in such high regard portrayed in a way that is different than their idea or their memory of him, they became furious. I understand that to a degree. I wish they understood that it's not an impersonation, it's a dramatization of a historical character. I did what I thought best served the film and would best honor Ric. It's been challenging. It's been challenging that, not all of, I know Chavo was a big supporter, and I know a bunch of other big wrestlers have come out and supported it also, but it's been a bummer that a subsection of the wrestling community has been like…it made them mad. It feels like it pissed them off. I just wish they understood what it was as opposed to thinking I went for a mimic of Ric Flair, and I missed.”

Would it have been easier for Eisenberg or any actor really to simply turn in a greatest hits rendition of the “Nature Boy?” Yes, considering the part wasn't particularly expansive in the final film, going for a meat-and-potatoes approach instead of a dramatic reimagination might have been the safer and arguably better option. Still, you have to give it up to Eisenberg for trying something new, even if it ruffled a few feathers, especially when you consider that it was his idea to add a promo to the movie in the first place.

The Iron Claw was an amazing film that captured the essence of the Von Erich family and all the pain and suffering their family endured. With that being said, nothing in that film was as horrific as the person portraying Ric Flair, pal. pic.twitter.com/nVeFKdPtMg — Vince McMahon’s Thoughts (@VinceMcMahonMan) December 25, 2023

Aaron Dean Eisenberg fought for a Ric Flair promo in The Iron Claw.

Elsewhere in his conversation with the Man Cave Chronicles, Aaron Dean Eisenberg described the process of getting into the Ric Flair character and how, after studying the proud owner of Space Mountain, he fought for, and eventually won, an added scene in the film that showcased his promo skills.

“It's been interesting. I feel Flair is definitely an idol for some people, so they really hold him in high regard and sort of expect a certain thing for him. I've gotten a lot of love, but also a lot of hate, which is very new for me. It's certainly a polarizing performance,” Aaron Dean Eisenberg said.

“When I read the script, my first thought was, ‘This is a h*ll of a lot of work for not a ton on the page. I'm going to have to put on a lot of weight in a short amount of time, and I'm going to have to study a lot for not that much.' I did some research on Flair, I watched a bunch of his promos, and I jumped on the phone with Sean. I said, ‘I know this is your baby. You've been trying to get this made for ten years. Feel free to tell me to f**k off, but I have an idea that would make this role feel more worthwhile.' ‘What is it?' I've watched a bunch of this guy's promos, maybe we could throw a promo in there.' He was open to the idea. I gathered a bunch of links, I sent him a bunch of links to late 70s, early 80s promos, and he fell in love with it. He ended up incorporating that into the film. It's cool because he added other promos to the film.”

Wait, so the scene that got pretty much every fan upset online wasn't even in Sean Durkin's original screenplay, and Eisenberg instead fought to get it in the final picture? Goodness gracious, now that is a very interesting piece of information that both makes the presentation of Flair more and less perplexing.